Peterborough United to host an open training session just before the start of the League One season
Admission to watch Posh prepare for the start of the new League One season five days later is free, but you must obtain a ticket here.
The Meerkat Family Stand will be open for the event, following which there will be an opportunity for supporters to meet the players, while grabbing a selfie and an autograph.
Parking will only be available at the pay and display Fair Meadow Car Park opposite the stadium. The turnstiles will open at 10am ahead of the start of the training session.
There will be a refreshment kiosk open in the concourse for fans to purchase drinks alongside confectionary, with Peter’s Burrow open for fans.
