Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Tigers were previously managed by Grant McCann and will provide strong opposition for Posh ahead of the new Sky Bet League One season. It’s a 4pm kick off as Hull also play Cambridge that day (noon kick off).

Posh are also in action at National League Scunthorpe United, another of McCann’s former teams, on that day with the Posh boss set to split his squad to ensure they get minutes under their belts.

Posh also have two games at King’s Lynn Town and at home to Luton Town on the same night (Tuesday, July 19) and travel to League Two side Stevenage on Wednesday, July 13.

Posh are expected to reveal details of a friendly during a training camp in Portugal between July 3-9 soon.

Ticket details will be announced shortly for the home friendlies against Luton and Hull.