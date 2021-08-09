Peterborough United to freshen up their side for the Carabao Cup tie with Plymouth

Summer Posh signing Kwame Poku.

And Ferguson says he’s excited at the prospect of seeing his recent summer signings in action which suggests Joel Randall and Kwame Poke might feature.

The fitness of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris will be assessed before kick-off as will Jack Marriott who missed out at Luton. Clarke-Harris surprisingly played 90 minutes in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Luton Town after seeing just 45 minutes of action in pre-season.

Midfielder Jack Taylor and forward Siriki Dembele will not be involved.

“There will be some freshness in the team,” Ferguson stated. “Partly because some of the ones who have just come in need games. I also need to see a different level of performance from some of those who played at Luton. It’s not a case of resting players. I will pick a team to win the game like I do for every game, but I’m quite excited about seeing the newcomers.