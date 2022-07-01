Reece Brown in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Midfielder Reece Brown made 38 appearances for Posh in the League One promotion season of 20-21 after joining on loan from Huddersfield Town. He had shorter loan spells at London Road in the seasons either side of that promotion campaign.

And on Thursday the 26 year-old left Huddersfield for Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer after his contract at the Championship squad expiried. Forest Green sold Brown to Huddersfield for a sizeable fee in July, 2019, but he never made a single Football League appearance for the Yorkshire club.

Forest Green won the League Two title last season and are due to visit Posh on September 10 for a League One game. Posh make their first ever trip to Forest Green on February 4.