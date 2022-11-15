Ivan Toney celebrates scoring for Posh against Chelsea U21 at Stamford Bridge in January 2019. Photo: Joe Dent.

Due to competition rules regarding group winners and runners-up, Friday’s draw had put Chelsea at home and it is understood that the club could have chosen to host the match at Stamford Bridge but have chosen to use a special dispensation to reverse it and travel to Posh.

The match will take place on Tuesday November 22, with kick-off at 7:30pm.

Chelsea topped their group, ahead of Sutton Oxford and Leyton Orient.

There is a price rise of £2 on the day.

The Deskgo Stand and the Weston Homes London Road Terrace will be closed for the game.

Prices are:

Adults: £10Seniors 65+: £5Under 18s: £3

Season ticket holders will have their seats held until 5pm on Monday November 21.

The sides met in round three of the competition in 2019 at Stamford Bridge, with Posh winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Siriki Dembele, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.