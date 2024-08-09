Rival managers MIchael Duff (left) and Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United will be facing a Huddersfield Town side who have 'come alive’ under new manager Michael Duff.

That’s according to Terriers’ club captain Jonathan Hogg as his side prepare to launch an immediate bid to return to the Championship at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

Huddersfield suffered a traumatic relegation season which ended with then boss Andre Breitenreiter slamming the attitude of unnamed squad members.

Hogg told the Yorkshire Post: “It feels like the club has come alive again. It does feel a lot different. The new manager has come in and made it clear what he wants and the standards he has set. He’s said: 'Everyone on board, come on board and If you are not on board, then you won't be a part of the squad’.

Rival managers MIchael Duff (left) and Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"The lads have also bought into it and are pulling in the same direction. This is the closest dressing room we've had for five or six years.”

Huddersfield will be without striker Bojan Radulovic, a Serbian Under 19 international, tomorrow because of injury, but summer signings Anthony Evans (Bristol Rovers), Herbie Kane (Barnsley), Lasse Sorensen (Lincoln City) and Mikel Miller (Plymouth) could all be involved.

When Duff last managed in League One he took Barnsley to the play-off final in 2022-23 when his side were unlucky losers to Sheffield Wednesday. Kane was part of that Tykes’ team

Huddersfield are currently 12/1 fourth favourites to win League One with Sky Bet. Posh are 16/1 joint sixth favourites. Posh are 11/10 to win tomorrow with the same firm with Huddersfield priced at 2/1 and the draw at 11/5.

The match referee tomorrow is Sunny Gill Singh. He refereed two Posh wins, at home to Lincoln and away to Orient, as well a draw at Stevenage last season.