Peterborough United to end pre-season preparations with back-to-back friendly matches
On Saturday August 3, just seven days before the start of the League One season, Posh will host League Two Notts County in two 90-minute fixtures.
The back-to-back friendlies will get under way at 1:30pm and then 3:30pm with an half hour break in between each.
The games have been arranged to allow all members of both squads to get 90 minutes of action on the eve of the season.
Fans can buy tickets that will cover both matches, details will be announced by the club in due course.
The club are also close to confirming a fixture during the week-long training camp in Spain in July and another game behind closed doors in the UK.
The pre-season schedule is currently: Spalding United (July 16) A, Boston United (July 23) A, Stamford AFC (July 26) A, Colchester United (July 27) A, Notts County x2 (August 3) H.
