Peterborough United's Kyle Vassell in action with Haydn Hollis and Alan Smith of Notts County in 2014. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will end their pre-season preparations with back-to-back friendlies at the Weston Homes Stadium.

On Saturday August 3, just seven days before the start of the League One season, Posh will host League Two Notts County in two 90-minute fixtures.

The back-to-back friendlies will get under way at 1:30pm and then 3:30pm with an half hour break in between each.

The games have been arranged to allow all members of both squads to get 90 minutes of action on the eve of the season.

Fans can buy tickets that will cover both matches, details will be announced by the club in due course.

The club are also close to confirming a fixture during the week-long training camp in Spain in July and another game behind closed doors in the UK.