Peterborough United to be without Hector Kyprianou for Charlton Athletic fixture during the international window

Peterborough United’s home match against Charlton Athletic scheduled for Saturday (March 22) will go ahead.

The match is planned for the weekend during the international break but neither side is set to have enough players called to to warrant a postponement.

Posh are set to be without club captain Hector Kyprianou after he was called up to represent Cyprus.

Cyprus face San Marino and Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 21 and 24 in World Cup Qualifying. Kyprianou has won ten caps for his national side.

Hector Kyprianou will be representing Cyprus in the coming week. Photo: David Lowndes.

James Dornelly made his debut for the England U20 side in the November window but the squad has been named for their upcoming matches without the Posh full back.

As the visiting team, Charlton would have had to call off the game before the weekend and have not done so due to having just the one call-up.

Kaheim Dixon has been selected for Steve McClaren’s Jamaica as they take on St Vincent and the Grenadines a two-legged World Cup Qualifying tie.

Dixon (20) is not a key part of the Charlton squad. He has featured in one league match this season and he came on in the 91st minute.

The Addicks are believed to have up to three players on reserve lists for national sides but these can no longer affect a postponement should they get a full call-up.

After Saturday’s victory over Cambridge, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said that he was “pretty certain” the Charlton game would go ahead.

Charlton now sit fourth in League One, just five points behind Wrexham in second place having won five and drawn one of their last six league matches.

Posh will also be without Tayo Edun as he will serve his ban for the red card picked up in the closing stages of Saturday’s Cambridgeshire victory.