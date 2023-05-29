Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore celebrates promotion to the Championship. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

A 123rd minute header from Josh Windass sealed a 1-0 win for the Owls after Barnsley had been reduced to 10 men by a straight red card for midfielder Adam Phillips in the 49th minute, a decision by referee Tim Robinson and backed up by VAR official Tony Harrington which TV pundits felt was a mistake.

A minute earlier Barnsley had remarkably seen a nailed on penalty decision denied them even though VAR was in use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday had knocked Posh out in the semi-finals with a historic comeback from four goals behind, but rarely reached those heights in a final devoid of quality.

Carlisle United celebrate their promotion to League One. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Sky Bet have released the odds for the League One title next season and Posh are fourth favourites at 9/1.

Sky Bet League One title odds: 5/1 Derby; 7/1 Bolton; 8/1 Barnsley; 9/1 POSH; 10/1 Reading; 11/1 Portsmouth; 16/1 Charlton, Wigan; 18/1 Blackpool; 25/1 Oxford, Wycombe; 33/1 Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Orient; 40/1 Lincoln, Northampton, Port Vale, Shrewsbury, Stevenage; 50/1 Burton, Fleetwood, Carlisle; 66/1 Cambridge; 80/1 Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are 11/4 to win promotion next season and 6/5 to finish in the top six, also with Sky Bet.

Posh face a long trek to Carlisle United next season after the Cumbrians won the League Two Play-Off Final against Stockport County at Wembley on Sunday. Carlisle won 5-4 on penalties – the second play-off final to be decided by a shootout – to return to the third tier after an absence of nine years.

Stockport had taken a first-half lead before Carlisle equalised seven minutes from time to take the tie into extra-time and then to penalties.

The 450-mile round trip to Carlisle will be the second longest faced by Posh next season. Posh to Exeter City is a 480-mile round trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key dates have been released ahead of the 2023/24 season with EFL fixture release day kicking things off on Thursday June, 22 (9am).

The opening round of fixtures will take place across the opening weekend of August 4-6 with Round One of the Carabao Cup following week commencing August 7.