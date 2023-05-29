News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United title odds revealed after Sheffield Wednesday win promotion and key EFL dates for the diary

Peterborough United now know their League One opponents for the 2023-24 season after Sheffield Wednesday claimed a controversial play-off final win over Barnsley at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 20:02 BST
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore celebrates promotion to the Championship. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore celebrates promotion to the Championship. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
A 123rd minute header from Josh Windass sealed a 1-0 win for the Owls after Barnsley had been reduced to 10 men by a straight red card for midfielder Adam Phillips in the 49th minute, a decision by referee Tim Robinson and backed up by VAR official Tony Harrington which TV pundits felt was a mistake.

A minute earlier Barnsley had remarkably seen a nailed on penalty decision denied them even though VAR was in use.

Wednesday had knocked Posh out in the semi-finals with a historic comeback from four goals behind, but rarely reached those heights in a final devoid of quality.

Carlisle United celebrate their promotion to League One. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.Carlisle United celebrate their promotion to League One. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.
Sky Bet have released the odds for the League One title next season and Posh are fourth favourites at 9/1.

Sky Bet League One title odds: 5/1 Derby; 7/1 Bolton; 8/1 Barnsley; 9/1 POSH; 10/1 Reading; 11/1 Portsmouth; 16/1 Charlton, Wigan; 18/1 Blackpool; 25/1 Oxford, Wycombe; 33/1 Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Orient; 40/1 Lincoln, Northampton, Port Vale, Shrewsbury, Stevenage; 50/1 Burton, Fleetwood, Carlisle; 66/1 Cambridge; 80/1 Cheltenham.

Posh are 11/4 to win promotion next season and 6/5 to finish in the top six, also with Sky Bet.

Posh face a long trek to Carlisle United next season after the Cumbrians won the League Two Play-Off Final against Stockport County at Wembley on Sunday. Carlisle won 5-4 on penalties – the second play-off final to be decided by a shootout – to return to the third tier after an absence of nine years.

Stockport had taken a first-half lead before Carlisle equalised seven minutes from time to take the tie into extra-time and then to penalties.

The 450-mile round trip to Carlisle will be the second longest faced by Posh next season. Posh to Exeter City is a 480-mile round trip.

Key dates have been released ahead of the 2023/24 season with EFL fixture release day kicking things off on Thursday June, 22 (9am).

The opening round of fixtures will take place across the opening weekend of August 4-6 with Round One of the Carabao Cup following week commencing August 7.

Posh play their first pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday, July 8 at Stamford AFC. The senior squad heads to St George’s Park for a training camp the following day.

