Peterborough United tickets for Salford and Wigan games on sale now - big reductions available for FA Cup tie

​Peterborough United have reduced matchday admission prices for the FA Cup tie at home to League Two side Salford City on Saturday, November 4 (3pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:20 BST
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Salford in the FA Cup at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Salford in the FA Cup at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Salford in the FA Cup at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​It’s a repeat of last season’s first round tie which drew a crowd of just over 4,000 to watch a 0-0 draw.

There are discounts for early purchase and further reductions for season ticket holders.

The Deskgo Stand is closed for this fixture with Salford supporters accommodated in the away section of the North Stand.

See www.theposhtickets for a full price list.

Posh have rearranged their League One fixture at Wigan Athletic for Tuesday, November 7 (7.45pm).

Tickets are also on sale for this game online or at the stadium box office.

Info from www.theposhtickets.com

