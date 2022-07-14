Cheltenham in action at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Posh have received an allocation of just over 1,000 tickets for the game at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium and as these are expected to sell out a priority points system is in operation for the fixture.

Posh fans will be located in the Hazlewoods Stand behind the goal in allocated seating. Posh have introduced an interactive seating plan for away games this season, allowing supporters to pick their own seat online. Vocal supporters should choose blocks 5 and 6 (seats 91-152).

Ticket prices are: (in advance): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £18, Wheelchair user: £18, Under 18s: £10.

(Match day if available) Adults: £28, Seniors 65+: £20, Wheelchair user: £20, Under 18s: £12.

Priority points details: 1,000 points or more until 9am on Tuesday, July 19; 700 points or more: from 9am Tuesday, July 19; 23- points or more from 9am Wednesday, July 20; General sale from 9am Thursday, July 21.

Priority points run for the two previous seasons plus the current season - therefore points accrued from the 19/20 season and before have expired.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and from the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Tickets are also on sale for the home friendlies against Championship sides Luton Town (July 19) and Hull City (July 23).

Those who selected option one and donated to the Academy during the Covid-19 campaign will be able to watch both fixtures for FREE.

Early bird prices are also available for both games up until midnight on July 17 for the Luton game and midnight on July 20 for the Hull game.

Season ticket holders' seats will be reserved until 5pm on Friday July 15 for the Luton game and until 5pm on Monday, July 18 for the Hull City game.