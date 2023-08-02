News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough United ticket sales and how to watch the Reading away game at the Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United ​fans had snapped up close to 1,500 tickets for Saturday’s opening League One match at Reading at 1pm on Wednesday.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:44 BST
Posh fans have been snapping up League One tickets. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh fans have been snapping up League One tickets. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh fans have been snapping up League One tickets. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Fans not travelling to Reading and unable to purchase a Posh+ pass or listen to PCR FM via their FM frequency, can go to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday and listen to the game in the Sponsors Lounge.

The ‘listener event’ is free to attend with the lounge open from 2pm-5pm (or shortly after the full-time whistle). Supporters will be able to purchase tea/coffee or alcohol from the bar.

If you wish to attend, go to the main reception and you will be shown to the Sponsors Lounge.

Posh have also sold over 1,000 of their 1,473 allocation for the early-season local derby at Northampton Town.

A ‘priority’ points system is still in operation for Cobblers tickets. They don’t go on general sale until Wednesday, August 9.

Posh also have tickets for the League One game at Barnsley on Tuesday, August 15 on sale.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand behind the goal.

Prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 22s: £16, Under 19s: £10Under 14s: £5.

There is a £2 increase on matchday for adults, seniors and Under 22s.

