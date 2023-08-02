Posh fans have been snapping up League One tickets. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Fans not travelling to Reading and unable to purchase a Posh+ pass or listen to PCR FM via their FM frequency, can go to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday and listen to the game in the Sponsors Lounge.

The ‘listener event’ is free to attend with the lounge open from 2pm-5pm (or shortly after the full-time whistle). Supporters will be able to purchase tea/coffee or alcohol from the bar.

If you wish to attend, go to the main reception and you will be shown to the Sponsors Lounge.

Posh have also sold over 1,000 of their 1,473 allocation for the early-season local derby at Northampton Town.

A ‘priority’ points system is still in operation for Cobblers tickets. They don’t go on general sale until Wednesday, August 9.

Posh also have tickets for the League One game at Barnsley on Tuesday, August 15 on sale.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand behind the goal.

Prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 22s: £16, Under 19s: £10Under 14s: £5.