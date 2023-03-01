Peterborough United ticket sale details for Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City
Peterborough United have sold 1,700 tickets for Saturday’s big League One game at Sheffield Wednesday.
Posh received an allocation of 2,400 tickets for the game at Hillsborough and they remain on sale priced: Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 21s: £16, Under 17s: £15, Under 11s: £10, Under 5s: £5.
Posh are also selling tickets for the League One game at Lincoln City on Saturday, March 18,
This is an all-ticket game for Posh fans and they are being sold on a priority points basis.
Posh received an allocation of 1,900 tickets and 700 have been sold so far.
All remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday from 10am.