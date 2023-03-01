News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United ticket sale details for Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City

​Peterborough United have sold 1,700 tickets for Saturday’s big League One game at Sheffield Wednesday.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:41pm
Posh are at Hillsborough on Saturday. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.
​Posh received an allocation of 2,400 tickets for the game at Hillsborough and they remain on sale priced: Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 21s: £16, Under 17s: £15, Under 11s: £10, Under 5s: £5.

Posh are also selling tickets for the League One game at Lincoln City on Saturday, March 18,

This is an all-ticket game for Posh fans and they are being sold on a priority points basis.

Posh received an allocation of 1,900 tickets and 700 have been sold so far.

All remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday from 10am.

