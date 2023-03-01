Posh are at Hillsborough on Saturday. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

​Posh received an allocation of 2,400 tickets for the game at Hillsborough and they remain on sale priced: Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 21s: £16, Under 17s: £15, Under 11s: £10, Under 5s: £5.

Posh are also selling tickets for the League One game at Lincoln City on Saturday, March 18,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is an all-ticket game for Posh fans and they are being sold on a priority points basis.

Posh received an allocation of 1,900 tickets and 700 have been sold so far.