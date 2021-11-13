Peterborough United teenagers join Gaby Zakuani’s Spalding on loan

Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo: Joe Dent.

Central defender Emmanuel Fernandez and midfielder Ethan Bojang have linked up with the Northern Premier Division One Midlands (step 4) side and both go straight into the squad for today’s derby clash away at Wisbech Town.

The two 19-year-olds joined both in the summer from Ramsgate and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

The pair will link up with ex-Posh players Marcus Maddison and Sam Cartwright and will be tasked with helping Zakuani’s side reignite their play-off push. Currently, Zakuani’s side sit ninth in the table, ten points off the play-off spots.

Ethan Bojang.