Peterborough United teenagers could leave London Road on loan

Kai Corbett playing for Posh under 23s against Wigan this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Striker Corbett, who joined Posh from West Ham United in November, would score 20 goals in a full season in League Two, according to club chairman Darragh MacAnthony on today’s (January 12) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

Corbett made his Posh debut in a 0-0 Championship draw with Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium in November. The 19 year-old has been in impressive form in the Posh Under 23 side.

Will Blackmore