Peterborough United teenagers could leave London Road on loan
Recent Peterborough United signing Kai Corbett could be sent out on loan during the January transfer window.
Striker Corbett, who joined Posh from West Ham United in November, would score 20 goals in a full season in League Two, according to club chairman Darragh MacAnthony on today’s (January 12) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.
Corbett made his Posh debut in a 0-0 Championship draw with Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium in November. The 19 year-old has been in impressive form in the Posh Under 23 side.
Posh are also expected to let 18 year-old goalkeeper Will Blackmore leave on loan following the signing of Swansea City ‘keeper Steven Benda. Blackmore has been understudy to current number one Dai Cornell since Christy Pym fell out of favour. Pym is currently on loan at Stevenage.