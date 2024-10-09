Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United youngster Tyler Young tried to treat his professional debut like any other game of football on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18 year-old midfielder performed well in the final 30 minutes of a 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium. He entered the fray at the same time another 18 year-old professional debutant David Kamara, who also impressed manager Darren Ferguson with his hard-running forward display.

Young joined Posh after a short trial in the summer. He had been released after spending many years in the Arsenal Academy. He sat on the substitutes’ bench in the recent 3-0 League One defeat at Wigan, but he was able to celebrate a debut in style last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Young in action for Posh against Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It was a great experience,” Young told the Posh Plus service. “I didn’t expect to get so many minutes. I thought I might get 10/15, but when the gaffer told me I was going on I made sure I was ready. It was my professional debut which is a big thing, but it really just felt like a normal game of football to me.

"Archie Collins and Manny Fernandez talked me through the game which was a big help. They made me feel comfortable and it was good I also had David Kamara and Ollie Rose on the pitch who I play with week in week out and that helped as well. I deal with the pressure by remembering it’s just a game of football. The Trophy is a good competition for young players.”

There was no rest for Young, Kamara and OIlie Rose who all started for Posh Under 21s in a Professional Development League game against Burnley on Wednesday afternoon after appearing as first-team substitutes the night before.

Young is likely to stay in the Posh squad for the League One game against Rotherham United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday as first-choice senior midfielders Collins (suspended) and Hector Kyprianou (injured) are unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Young in action for Posh against Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Youing is the son of current Everton, and former Aston Villa and Manchester United, player Ashley Young. Young senior, who is 39 and still going strong, has made 720 more senior appearances than his son!