Peterborough United teenager didn’t dwell on a disappointing Swansea performance and he bounced back in style next time out

Harrison Burrows scores for Posh against QPR last month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Burrows was unceremoniously hauled off just before half-time in the 3-0 loss at the Swansea.com Stadium last weekend, but bounced back to create a late equaliser for Jonson Clarke-Harris in the 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield on Tuesday (November 2).

The versitality of the 19 year-old was apparent against Huddersfield. He was playing in his third different position of the 90 minutes when he delivered the perfect cross onto the head of Clarke-Harris.

“I know if I put the ball into a good area with Jonno on the pitch he will score,” Burrows said. “I started that game as a wing-back then moved to the right and back to the left, and when I’m out wide my job is to cross the ball quickly and accurately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I enjoy being able to play in multiple positions and I’m really confident in my game at the moment. I had a good start with a goal against Derby which set the tone for me. I had some assists last season, but not many goals so I’m very happy to have scored three goals already this season.

“We all put the Swansea game behind us vrey quickly. I certainly couldn’t afford to dwell on my performance. I just used it as motivation for playing better in the next game.

“It’s my first season in the Championship and I know I won’t be 10/10 every week so it’s important not to get carried away when you play well or get too disappointed when you don’t play so well.

“When I play as a wing-back I certainly have an attacking head on. When you are playing against another wing-back it’s important to win the individual battle and pin him back.”