Peterborough United team: One player from Tuesday has played his way into the Peterborough Telegraph line-up

The Peterborough Telegraph has proposed two changes to the line-up that won at Reading on the opening day.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST

Posh host Charlton at the Weston Homes Stadium (August 12) in what will perhaps be their toughest test of the season so far.

The PT has picked its line-up for the match, which includes reversing one big change from the midweek EFL Cup tie against Swindon, as well as adding one player who played his way into the side in that match.

The 4-2-3-1 formation has been retained.

Has Jeando Fuchs played his way into Peterborough United's starting line-up?

1. The PT's line-up to face Charlton

Has Jeando Fuchs played his way into Peterborough United's starting line-up? Photo: Joe Dent

A very impressive start to the youngster's Posh career has cemented his number one status.

2. Nicholas Bilokapic

A very impressive start to the youngster's Posh career has cemented his number one status. Photo: Joe Dent

Likely to be the Posh captain again but it is a game where his improving defensive ability will be tested.

3. Harrison Burrows

Likely to be the Posh captain again but it is a game where his improving defensive ability will be tested. Photo: Joe Dent

A Posh centre-half that isn't for sale or on the transfer list, a rarity and will hopefully start to get into a rhythm with more games.

4. Romoney Crichlow

A Posh centre-half that isn't for sale or on the transfer list, a rarity and will hopefully start to get into a rhythm with more games. Photo: Joe Dent

