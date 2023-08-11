Peterborough United team: One player from Tuesday has played his way into the Peterborough Telegraph line-up
The Peterborough Telegraph has proposed two changes to the line-up that won at Reading on the opening day.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST
Posh host Charlton at the Weston Homes Stadium (August 12) in what will perhaps be their toughest test of the season so far.
The PT has picked its line-up for the match, which includes reversing one big change from the midweek EFL Cup tie against Swindon, as well as adding one player who played his way into the side in that match.
The 4-2-3-1 formation has been retained.
