Nathan Thompson is an injury doubt for Peterborough United as they travel to Cheltenham Town on Saturday (July 30).

Peterborough United team: How should Peterborough United line up on the opening day of the League One season with injury doubts for Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward?

The full backs positions are the main area of concern for Grant McCann as the Peterborough Telegraph picks its team for the opening day.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 29th July 2022, 1:17 pm

Posh will be backed by a sell-out away following of 1055 at Cheltenham as fans clamour to see the opening day of the season despite travel chaos caused by a series of strikes.

I have picked the team I would start, not the side I predict Grant McCann will put out.

The main considerations have been the injury doubts hanging over Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward, which could allows one youngster to make his league debut.

I will be employing the 4-3-3 formation.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Harvey Cartwright is struggling with an injury, so seems logical to start Bergstrom and get him his senior sooner rather than later. He has looked the better of the two in pre-season, although by that I just mean he didn't look to make as bad a mistake as Cartwright from the free-kick against Luton. Still has a point to prove.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. JOE TOMLINSON

With decisions made elsewhere, a space is open at left back and I have chosen Joe Tomlinson to fill it. Posh must have faith in him as they signed him while in the Championship. Should have settled into league football now with a loan at Swindon and if he's not ready now, why did Posh buy him? Can take a good set-piece.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. FRANKIE KENT

One of Posh's best centre backs and was the secure choice in my opinion when picking the three. Looked strong against Hull before the visitors gave up in the second half and the job became a lot easier.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

One of Knight, Kent and Edwards was always going to be unlucky to get left out. I've stuck largely with the side from the Hull victory. Posh need to enjoy him while he is still here. He further showed his quality in the summer by helping England U19s to win the Euros.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

