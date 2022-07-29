Posh will be backed by a sell-out away following of 1055 at Cheltenham as fans clamour to see the opening day of the season despite travel chaos caused by a series of strikes.
I have picked the team I would start, not the side I predict Grant McCann will put out.
The main considerations have been the injury doubts hanging over Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward, which could allows one youngster to make his league debut.
I will be employing the 4-3-3 formation.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Harvey Cartwright is struggling with an injury, so seems logical to start Bergstrom and get him his senior sooner rather than later. He has looked the better of the two in pre-season, although by that I just mean he didn't look to make as bad a mistake as Cartwright from the free-kick against Luton. Still has a point to prove.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE TOMLINSON
With decisions made elsewhere, a space is open at left back and I have chosen Joe Tomlinson to fill it. Posh must have faith in him as they signed him while in the Championship. Should have settled into league football now with a loan at Swindon and if he's not ready now, why did Posh buy him? Can take a good set-piece.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. FRANKIE KENT
One of Posh's best centre backs and was the secure choice in my opinion when picking the three. Looked strong against Hull before the visitors gave up in the second half and the job became a lot easier.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
One of Knight, Kent and Edwards was always going to be unlucky to get left out. I've stuck largely with the side from the Hull victory. Posh need to enjoy him while he is still here. He further showed his quality in the summer by helping England U19s to win the Euros.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com