Jack Marriott scores for Posh at Bradford City on Boxing Day, 2018. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh dropped out of the top six last weekend for the first time since October 11. Their scheduled home match with Shrewsbury was postponed which enabled Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers to move above them.

Posh are now eighth ahead of a festive programme of matches at Charlton (Boxing Day), and at home to MK Dons (December 29) and Wycombe (January 1).

McCann believes his side can win all three matches and that could be enough to bridge the three-point gap to the play-off positions.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores the only of the game for Posh at Charlton in April, 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Things can change quickly over the Christmas period,” McCann said. “Including the Shrewsbury match I felt we were capable of winning the next four matches.

"We’ve shown already this season we can win three games in a week and there’s no reason why we can’t do it again. If we do get nine points we would be in the top six or closer to it.

"We got some work into the players last Saturday and they’ve looked sharp this week. It’s been a frustrating time, but we're raring to go again.”

Posh beat Oxford (away) and Accrington and Cambridge at home in eight days at the end of October, but haven’t won a League One match since. They’ve lost their last four.

Posh haven’t actually won a Boxing Day match since a 3-1 success at Bradford City in 2017, during McCann’s previous spell in charge at London Road. Jack Marriott scored twice in thet game.

It’s not as bad a record as that bare statistic suggests as Posh haven’t played on Boxing Day for the last two seasons because of Covid issues.

Doncaster won 3-0 at Posh on Boxing Day, 2018 and Posh were beaten 2-0 at Barnsley on December 26 the following season.

Posh have’t lost on their last four Football League visits to Charlton.

An early Jonson Clarke-Harris goal at the Valley gave Posh a big push towards promotion from League One in April, 2021. A late penalty from Jason Cummings gave Posh another 1-0 win the season before under the management of Steve Evans.