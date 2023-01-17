Darren Ferguson impressed on his return to the Posh dugout against Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent.

It's always important not to jump to early conclusions but it appears that in one game Darren Ferguson has done more to put his stamp on this Posh side than Grant McCann did in his 24 league games.

Part of the problem for McCann was the lack of identity he was able to imprint on the side and in the end, the result was slow, stodgy football that cost him his job and Posh a shot at automatic promotion.

After 514 games before last night, Posh fans know perfectly well how a Ferguson team plays in League One and the signs were already there last night, even with what some commented before the match was a more defensive team than the last side McCann picked.

The more defensively-secure Dan Butler was brought in at left back in place of Harrison Burrows, Nathan Thompson also returned to the right side of defence but biggest of all, Ferguson pulled a shock by not immediately restoring the exiled Jack Marriott to the line-up- only to the bench.

Perhaps his hand was forced somewhat into the 4-2-3-1 by losing left-sided centre-half Kell Watts but either way, Posh attacked with pace and purpose whenever they got the chance in a match where the hosts saw the lion’s share of the ball, as was demonstrated in both goals.

There were quick direct passes forward, particularly from Jack Taylor and Kwame Poku, Dan Butler and Nathan Thompson almost became central midfield players when Posh had the ball and both got at their opposing full-backs in the Vale half. Topping it all off was the direct runs of Ephron Mason-Clark that got him both goals.

Only a fourth away win of the season, the best opposition beaten on the road this season and a blueprint to go forward with considering the way Posh were solid in the first half and stepped up a gear in the second, another thing we’ve seen from Ferguson teams plenty of times before.

Other talking points

- The introduction of Will Norris brought a level of calmness and assuredness to the backline, just as Ferguson predicted it would. Lucas Bergstrom made some eye-catching saves at times but had his fair share of uncertain moments coming to claim crosses or moments of indecision coming off his line. Having a keeper that defenders know they can trust gives the backline a whole new complexion and it showed last night with a clean sheet and comfortable performance albeit against a blunted Vale side.

- Both Hector Kyprianou and Ronnie Edwards can go away having gained confidence in their roles in the side. Kyprianou kept things simple and proved an excellent foil for Jack Taylor. He gave his best Posh performance to date, while Ronnie Edwards excelled in a back two, where question marks still remain over him. Bigger tests will come, and would have done if Ellis Harrison was fit, but he was part of a defensive unit that never looked like conceding after one moment in the seventh minute.

- Ferguson’s decision to leave Jeando Fuchs out of the squad and his subsequent justification that he’d rather have the versatility of Ben Thompson and Harrison Burrows on the bench does being into question his future involvement. In less than a month, Posh expect Oliver Norburn to be in contention and he was a firm favourite of Ferguson the last time around. With the pair seemingly operating in a similar role, what does the future hold for Fuchs?

- The news that both Harvey Cartwright and Lucas Bergstrom have returned to their parent clubs is actually a shame for Will Blackmore. The club have been trying to get first-team experience on loan since the summer but goalkeeper availability has got in the way. A loan and regular games would perhaps be best for him at his age, rather than more time on the bench.

