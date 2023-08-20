Three points against the neighbours had always been as certain as death, taxes and a weekend of refereeing calamaties.

So, of course losing for the first time in a blue moon to a hard-working yet limited local rival will hurt, especially given the avoidable nature of the only goal, scored in the 90th minute and very likely the result of a miscarriage of justice.

But there is a bigger picture in play here.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United in action with Sam Sherring of Northampton Town, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have built a young, exciting squad playing vibrant, attractive football, while also looking safe and secure defensively.

They’ve been together for four League One matches and sit third in the table despite playing just one match at home. They are one of five teams with a table-topping nine points and if two of those finish in the top half I’ll eat my laptop. They were a few minutes away from finishing the day at the very top.

There is much to admire already and a lot more to look forward to in the next six months. Given a fair following wind the team will get better as a ruthless streak is developed and the sort of daft error that proved decisive in yesterday’s game will be eradicated by a multi promotion-winning manager and his staff.

Losing 1-0 to a fluke goal at Northampton Town alters very little, although viewing some of the fans’ comments, which will appear on this site later this morning, you’d think the club is doomed.

Romoney Crichlow of Peterborough United in action with Tyreece Simpson of Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sadly that’s the normal social media reaction to a defeat these days, especially in a derby.

TALKING POINTS FROM COBBLERS DEFEAT…

1) The depth of this Posh squad is a legitimate concern though. The first XI is strong, but with two key components set to leave after the Derby County game next weekend it might not stay that way, unless adequate replacements from outside can be found. This issue was thrust into the limelight by the impact three substitutes had when sent on together after 71 minutes at Sixfields on Saturday. The drop off in quality was stark even though one of those who went off, Ephron Mason-Clark, had played pooly by his standards. He was replaced by the erratic Ricky-Jade Jones, while Harrison Burrows, who is only a makeshift left-back, looked considerably better than his replacement Joe Tomlinson, a specialist in that position. David Ajiboye took over from Joel Randall, but played on the right wing and Posh lost the dangerous interplay Kwame Poku had delivered on that side with Peter Kioso. That move took Poku, the biggest attacking threat by some distance, out of the game. The triple substitution proved to be a managerial mistake as it co-incided with a shift in momentum which helped Cobblers to find the only goal of the game.

2) It could be seen as a crazy thing to suggest, but has the time come to move on from double golden boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris as the sole Posh central striker, even if he doesn’t leave in this transfer window? The Posh style of play has evolved this season. Playing the ball into a big centre forward is rarely an option taken up by the midfielders. Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins have become skilled at passing accurately between defensive lines to Joel Randall who has become a smooth runner with the ball. Would Posh not be better served now by a more mobile, speedy centre forward who can play off the shoulder of the last defender and run in behind? Posh have to switch the ball wide to get in behind a defence which means an accurate cross still needs to be delivered to create a goalscoring chance whereas a ball slipped in between centre-backs would lead to a shot on goal. Clarke-Harris has many attributes that continue to serve him and Posh well, but speed off the mark isn’t one of them.

Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United looks dejected at full-time at Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3) Defensively Posh have been very good this season. They’ve conceded just twice in League One games and both should have been saved by goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, although the many several excellent saves the Aussie has made means he remains in credit. He’ll need to make better decisions than he did yesterday when trying to catch a ball when running hurriedly backwards though. A tip over the bar was the safest option. Romoney Crichlow was very good again at Sixfields as was Peter Kioso, albeit against a team with little attacking threat as main goal-grabber Sam Hoskins was largely anonymous.

4) More than one home media outlet was heard to say Posh were the best team they’d faced this season. And Cobblers have played Wigan who would be top of the table now, but for a points deduction, as well as two other teams in the top eight. For others who suggested it was a ‘dominant’ home display I would point to the match stats. Posh enjoyed more possession, delivered almost twice as many shots and won more corners. The fact Posh only managed one shot on target, and that was easily saved, was why Posh went down to a second local derby defeat in a row. They deserved to lose at Cambridge last April, but they didn’t deserve to lose at Sixfields.