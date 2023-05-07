Ronnie Edwards (right).

Posh are due to take on Sheffield Wednesday in a semi-final first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday, May 12 (8pm) with the return at Hillsborough set for Thursday, May 18 (8pm).

If Posh beat a team who finishing three places and 19 points above them in the final League One table they would play the play-off final against Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers at Wembley on Monday, May 29.

However there is an unfortunate clash of dates which could affect Edwards’ availability. The 20 year-old is a shoo-in selection for the England squad taking part in the World Under 20 Cup in Argentina between May 20 and June 11.

As things stand Edwards could play in the first leg against Wednesday, but his participation in the second leg could be in doubt depending on when the England squad meet up and fly to South Africa. England’s first game is against Tunisia on May 22.

Manchester United have blocked winger Alejandro Garnacho from joining up with the Argentinia squad for the tournament, but it’s unclear as yet if Posh can block Edwards’ participation, or indeed if they would want to.

Edwards was outstanding in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Barnsley, a result that sealed a play-off place for Posh. His absence from the play-offs would be a huge blow as he has forged an excellent partnership with Frankie Kent since Darren Ferguson returned to manage Posh in January.

