Peterborough United superstar formally retires after over 600 games and almost 200 goals
Peterborough United superstar Craig Mackail-Smith has formally quit competitive football.
The 38 year-old has played at Southern League level for Bedford Town in the last two years, but posted a message on instagram confirming he’d called it a day after a 22-year career at non-league and Football League level.
Mackail-Smith’s glory years arrived in three spells at Posh for whom he made 233 appearances and scored 104 goals. He is only the third Posh player in the club’s Football League era to bag more than 100 goals after Jim Hall and Tommy Robson.
After helping Posh to promotion for a third time in the 2011-12 season during his first spell at London Road he earned a £2.5 million move to Brighton and played for the Seagulls in the Premier League.
Mackail-Smith made over 600 apprearances in his senior career as well as winning seven full international caps for Scotland. He scored 188 goals.
Mackail-Smith confirmed his retirement on Instagram today. His message read: “The day has come when I finally hang up my boots. It has been the most amazing 22-year journey from starting my career at St Albans City at 16 years old and going on to play for Arlesey, Dagenham & Redbridge, Posh, Brighton, Luton, Wycombe, Notts County, Stevenage and finally Bedford.“I also had the amazing honour of representing Scotland on 7 occasions“Thank you to all my team mates, staff and fans throughout this journey you have made it an amazing through the good times and the bad.“A big thank you to my family for being there throughout the highs and lows. Putting up with me on the bad days and celebrating with me on the good onesYou will finally get your weekends back.“I will always be a fan so you may see me at a game or two.Here’s to the excitement of what’s to come in the future.”
Mackail-Smith’s retirement spoils the chance of a reunion with another Posh legend this season.
Player-coach Lee Tomlin was on target for Ilkeston in a 3-1 Southern Premier Division Central win at home to rock-bottom AFC Rushden & Diamonds today.
Ilkeston are now just outside the play-off places.