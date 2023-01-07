Mackail-Smith confirmed his retirement on Instagram today. His message read: “The day has come when I finally hang up my boots. It has been the most amazing 22-year journey from starting my career at St Albans City at 16 years old and going on to play for Arlesey, Dagenham & Redbridge, Posh, Brighton, Luton, Wycombe, Notts County, Stevenage and finally Bedford.“I also had the amazing honour of representing Scotland on 7 occasions“Thank you to all my team mates, staff and fans throughout this journey you have made it an amazing through the good times and the bad.“A big thank you to my family for being there throughout the highs and lows. Putting up with me on the bad days and celebrating with me on the good onesYou will finally get your weekends back.“I will always be a fan so you may see me at a game or two.Here’s to the excitement of what’s to come in the future.”