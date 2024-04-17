Ephron Mason-Clark is among Peterborough United's injury concerns. Photo: Joe Dent.

The most pressing of these is striker Ricky-Jade Jones, who was forced off just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute late in the second half in Posh’s 4-1 win over Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Jones appeared to be stood on after sliding into a challenge in the move that led to the second Posh goal, scored by Archie Collins.

Fellow substitute Kwame Poku also suffered an ankle injury according to the Posh boss.

There are further concerns about the fitness of Ephron Mason-Clark and the scorer of the first goal Malik Mothersille.

Posh secured their play-off place with the win over Fleetwood which will perhaps give Ferguson some breathing room to make changes to his side, with the manager admitting he may need to freshen his side up for the games to come.

Ferguson said: “It looked like a few were out on their feet. There’s more than one or two injuries in there. Ricky’s is a bad one on his leg, while Kwame went on and almost immediately sprained his ankle. Ephron has been kicked from pillar to post and Malik has felt something before coming off at the end.