Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United receives treatment after getting injured. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were beaten 3-1 despite taking the lead through a Harrison Burrows long-range effort after 22 minutes.

Jack Taylor was absent from the line-up and was replaced by Ben Thompson- who returned after missing out through illness against Forest Green.

After the match, Grant McCann confirmed that Taylor picked up an injury from a tackle in training on Friday but he was pleased with the impact of Burrows who was able to keep his place due to the injury.

Ricky-Jade Jones limps off. Photo: Joe Dent.

McCann said: “It was just a tackle in training, his foot has swollen up. We’ll see how he is over the weekend as it happened yesterday. It’s soon to tell, it’s too swollen to see what his pain threshold is.

"Harrison has been brilliant; it’s two games and two goals for him. He’s in good form and he’s had two other chances today. It’s really pleasing.”

Ricky-Jade Jones also limped out of the match with an ankle injury, which Posh will now assess.

McCann added: “t’s disappointing, Ricky is huge for us but that’s no excuse for us today. He's huge for us in terms of his pace and Kwame Poku is huge for us with how he goes about it; they are big players for us but that wasn’t the reason we lost today.”

