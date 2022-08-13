Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Bergstrom of Peterborough United punches the ball clear against Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Hosts Plymouth Argyle were much the better side as they eased to a 2-0 win at Home Park, just a matter of days after losing by the same score to the same opposition in a much less important game.

Posh were so poor in the first-half manager Grant McCann made a club record four substitutions at the break. They trailed to a neat Fin Azaz finish at the time and, although they did improve, home centre forward slotted home a 65th minute penalty to complete the scoring.

Only some fine goalkeeping from Lucas Bergstrom saved Posh from a much heavier defeat.

Ben Thompson in action for Posh at Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a second meeting in 4 days for the teams, but there wasn't enough familiarity to breed contempt.

The teams made 15 changes between them ahead of Posh's EFL Cup win at Home Park on Wednesday.It was back to more recognisable line-ups now there were points rather than a trip to Stevenage at stake.

Posh returned to the starting line-up that saw off Morecambe in their last League One outing.

Among the Plymouth returnees was former Posh loanee Bali Mumba who had made a bright start to his temporary stay with the Pilgrims.

Posh did make a defensive tweak with Josh Knight moving centrally and Ronnie Edwards shifted to the right of the back three. Presumably Knight was deployed to counter the pace of a very decent centre-foward in Ryan Hardie. The fact the pair swapped back midway through the first-half showed how well the move went.

Plymouth led by a goal at the break and it would have been three, but for more excellence from Bergstrom He was off his line to thwart Hardie after he’d strolled behind the Posh defence and then reacted well to keep out a close range Mumba drive out with his legs as the visiting defenders were run ragged. Only a terrific chase and tackle from Joe Ward stopped Azaz striking at goal.

That all happened before Azaz did open the scoring in the 31st minute when Posh were opened up far too easily after losing possession in midfield. Ronnie Edwards abandoned common policy of staying goalside of his opponent and a touch from Hardie freed Danny Mayor who pulled the back for Aston Villa loanee Azaz to finish comfortably.

Posh rather stumbled their way to half time with only the odd glimmer of hope when Jack Marriott received possession in the home penalty area. His best effort on 39 minutes was pushed around a post by Pilgrims’ keeper Michael Cooper.

That didn’t save Marriott from the half-time chop along with Ward, Edwards and Jack Taylor as manager Grant McCann made his feelings known by making those multiple changes. Ricky-Jade Jones, Joe Taylor, Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall were sent on to try and turn the game around

There was also a change of formation to 4-3-3 with Jones and Joe Taylor stationed either side of Clarke-Harris with Randall offering attacking support from an advanced midfield position

And initially Posh looked bright. Jones was certainly lively without finding a decent cross, but Plymouth were again the first to threaten as Mayor shot straight at Bergstrom after more dangerous play down the right-hand side.

Randall’s lovely dribble after a fine pass from Harrison Burrows offered hope, but the substitute shot straight at Cooper from 18 yards.

The hosts had by now come to terms with Posh’s changes and a corner led to a second home goal. The initial cross was cleared, but Mumba picked it up, drove at Frankie Kent’s weaker foot and was tripped inside the area for the most obvious of penalty kicks. Even Bergstrom couldn’t rescue Posh this time as the impressive Hardie sent him the wrong way from the spot. It was a third assist in three League One games for Mmba who spent an unhappy time on loan at Posh last season.

Bergstrom made another late save to keep out an Edwards strike. Posh kept going and almost pulled a goal back on 87 minutes through a Joe Taylor snapshot that was well saved low down by Cooper.

It would have been a most undeserved goal for a Posh team who next take on League One title favourites Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards (sub Ricky-Jade Jones 46 mins), Joe Ward (sub Nathan Thompson, 46 mins), Harrison Burrows, Hector Kyprianou, Ben Thompson (sub Jeando Fuchs, 70 mins), Jack Taylor (sub Joel Randall, 46 mins), Jack Marriott (sub Joe Taylor, 46 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris.Unused subs: Will Lakin, Joe Tomlinson.

Plymouth: Michael Cooper, Macauley Gillesphey, Dan Scarr, Joe Edwards, Bali Mumba (sub Nigel Lonwijk, 83 mins), James Wilson, Jordan Haughton, Danny Mayor (sub Niall Ennis, 59 mins), Adam Randall (sub Matt Butcher, 70 mins), Finn Azaz, Ryan Hardie (sub Morgan Whittaker, 83 mins).

Unused subs: Callum Burton, Luke Jephcott, Jack Endacott.Goals: Plymouth – Azaz (31 mins), Hardie (pen, 65 mins).

Cautions: Posh – B. Thompson (foul), Knight (foul).

Plymouth – Wilson (foul), Azaz (foul).

Referee: Tom Reeves 8.