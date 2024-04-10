Harrison Burrows in action for Posh against Vale. Photo David Lowndes.

Port Vale offered no challenge whatsoever at the Weston Homes Stadium and the only regret for Darren Ferguson’s side was the failure to close the goal difference gap on second-placed Derby County. There is still a five-goal difference even after a 3-0 win for Posh and a 0-0 draw for the Rams at Wycombe Wanderers on the same night. It’s no exaggeration to say Posh could have made those goals up tonight against a side who have dropped back into the relegation zone and on the evidence of this game you wouldn’t back them to climb out again.

Missing chances remains a huge problem for Posh. They controlled the ball with great precision and accuracy, but the play in the final third was again indifferent. Posh scored tonight from a double deflection, a penalty and an own goal. Other chances came and went with the target missed more often than it was hit, but still it was an ultra-professional performance after switching from a day out in front of 40,000 at Wembley to fewer than 8,000 at London Road.

The Posh Wembley heroes were given another chance to shine as Ferguson named the same starting line-up and substitutes. Unfortunately the London Road playing surface also looked unchanged.

The ball flies into the Port Vale net for the first Posh goal. Photo David Lowndes.

Vale arrived outside the relegation zone on goal difference only. Their slight rise up the table in recent games was down as much to the incompetence of others as to their own talents, although manager Darren Moore’s influence has been shown in a well-organised defence. Moore of course was the man who masterminded Sheffield Wednesday’s remarkable play-off semi-final comeback against Posh 11 months ago.

Posh were desperate to improve their home form. Since Boxing Day 10 League One games had yielded four wins and four losses to act as a handbrake on the push for the top two.

The first-half played out as expected. It was pretty much attack v defence with Posh monopolising possession and creating enough chances against an 11-man defence to have been out of sight by the break.

Instead it took a fierce left-foot strike from Joel Randall with the last kick of the half to get Posh in front. Well not quite the last kick as the ball was deflected twice by Vale players before whistling past Connor Ripley in the visiting goal.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Port Vale. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was no more than Posh deserved though. They were patient, too patient at times, but as soon as the ball was shifted wide to wingers often left in space Posh threatened

Ephron Mason-Clark and Randall missed chances that should have been converted in the opening 15 minutes, but both failed to hit the target. Kwame Poku who dribbled past his marker for fun, was played in by Hector Kyprianou, danced onto his left foot and then screwed his shot so badly wide the ball went out for a throw-in.

A Kyprianou header across the goal was almost converted by Ricky-Jade Jones and an Archie Collins 20 yarder was pushed aside by Ripley, but Posh scored from that corner before trotting off for the warmth of the dressing room, something that must have been welcome to goalkeeper Jed Steer who had seen no action whatsoever in 45 minutes.

The pattern didn’t change in the second-half, but it took a penalty to give Posh some breathing space on 57 minutes. A short corner was switched to Archie Collins on the edge of the area and he aimed for Josh Knight at the far post. The hold that stopped the centre-back was obvious and Burrows casually converted the spot-kick.

Posh continued to knock the ball about with complete freedom. They delivered some glorious passes into wide areas with Mason-Clark and Burrows running amok on the left, but crosses were underhit, overhit or intercepted.

Ripley was called into action twice to save a deflected Mason-Clark strike and a decent hit from Poku after he’d moved into the number 10 role.

A third goal did finally arrive in the 87th minute when a superb Burrows cross was headed into his own net by Alex Lacovitti under pressure from substitute Malik Mothersille. Lacovitti had also got the final touch on the first goal.

Posh sat back after that and Steer was allowed to show off his quality with an outstanding late save from an excellent Ben Garrity volley to preserve a first clean sheet since February 24, a run of nine games.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight (sub Romoney Crichlow, 88 mins), Jadel Katongo, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randal (sub David Ajiboye, 76 mins), Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 76 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, James Dornelly, Romoney Crichlow, Ryan De Havilland, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Port Vale: Connor Ripley, Nathan Smith, Jason Lowe, James Plant, Alex Iacovitti, Rhys Walters (sub Baylee Dipepa, 66 mins), Conor Grant, Ben Garrity, Funso Ojo (sub Ethan Chislett, 46 mins), Gavin Massey, Ryan Loft (sub Uche Ikpeazu, 61 mins).

Unused subs: Jayson Leutwiler, Jesse Debrah, Jack Shorrock, Jensen Weir.

Goals: Posh – Randall (45 + 2 mins), Burrows (pen, 56 mins), Lacovitti (og, 87 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Knight (dissent)

Port Vale – Ojo (foul), Lowe (foul), Ikpeazu (foul).

Referee: Stephen Martin 6.