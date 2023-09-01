The 25 year-old has failed to score a single goal since moving to Posh from National League Chesterfield in January.

He was initially signed on loan before the deal was made permanent in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tshimanga was prolific at Chesterfield before damaging knee ligaments which scuppered a move to Championship side Birmingham City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kabongo Tshimanga (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He’s struggled for game time at Posh. He has started just two matches, both in the League Cup, including one on Tuesday at Portsmouth.

Tshimanga has also made 11 substitute appearances, 10 of them in League One.