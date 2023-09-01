News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United striker Tshimanga leaves London Road on loan for League One rivals

Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga has joined League One rivals Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

The 25 year-old has failed to score a single goal since moving to Posh from National League Chesterfield in January.

He was initially signed on loan before the deal was made permanent in the summer.

Tshimanga was prolific at Chesterfield before damaging knee ligaments which scuppered a move to Championship side Birmingham City.

Kabongo Tshimanga (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Kabongo Tshimanga (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Kabongo Tshimanga (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
He’s struggled for game time at Posh. He has started just two matches, both in the League Cup, including one on Tuesday at Portsmouth.

Tshimanga has also made 11 substitute appearances, 10 of them in League One.

Tshimanga’s arival at Fleetwood could mean a move for former Posh star Jack Marriott who has been the subject of repeated bids from current League One leaders Oxford United.

Related topics:London RoadLeague OneFleetwood TownChesterfieldNational League