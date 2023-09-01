Peterborough United striker Tshimanga leaves London Road on loan for League One rivals
The 25 year-old has failed to score a single goal since moving to Posh from National League Chesterfield in January.
He was initially signed on loan before the deal was made permanent in the summer.
Tshimanga was prolific at Chesterfield before damaging knee ligaments which scuppered a move to Championship side Birmingham City.
He’s struggled for game time at Posh. He has started just two matches, both in the League Cup, including one on Tuesday at Portsmouth.
Tshimanga has also made 11 substitute appearances, 10 of them in League One.
Tshimanga’s arival at Fleetwood could mean a move for former Posh star Jack Marriott who has been the subject of repeated bids from current League One leaders Oxford United.