The 27 year-old started for Jamaica in the Wednesday night friendly against Catalonia in Girona, but was helpless to stop the host side romping to a 6-0 win.
Catalonia fielded a star studded side with former Everton and Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu bagging a hat-trick. Deulofeu is now playing for Italian sde Udinese in Serie A.
Clarke-Harris played for 63 minutes and will hope to have done enough to keep his place in the Jamaican squad for forthcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Suriname on June 5 and June 8.