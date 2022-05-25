Jonson Clarke-Harris in a Jamaica internationa shirt.

The 27 year-old started for Jamaica in the Wednesday night friendly against Catalonia in Girona, but was helpless to stop the host side romping to a 6-0 win.

Catalonia fielded a star studded side with former Everton and Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu bagging a hat-trick. Deulofeu is now playing for Italian sde Udinese in Serie A.