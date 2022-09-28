Peterborough United striker so close to scoring on his international debut for Wales and defender back in action for England
Peterborough United striker Joe Taylor came agonisingly close to scoring on his international debut on Tuesday.
The 19 year-old started for Wales under 21s in a friendly against Austria in Vienna and saw a second-half shot strike the post.
The hosts led 1-0 at the time and went on to win 2-0.
The cap continued an astonishing rise through the ranks for Taylor who was playing step five football with Wroxham 12 months ago before joining Posh from King’s Lynn Town.
Posh defender Ronnie Edwards was back in action for England under 20s after a brief injury lay-off last night.
England completed an excellent week of Under 20s matches in Spain by beating Australia 3-0.
Edwards played 90 minutes after recovering from a slight groin strain which kept him out of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Morocco.
The Posh teenager played 45 minutes of the 3-0 win over Chile last week, but came off at half-time because of his injury.