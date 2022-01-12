Peterborough United striker linked with a move to Sunderland

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been linked with a move to League One promotion contenders Sunderland.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:21 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, the man who first linked Posh with a move for West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Morton, has tweeted about the potential transfer today (January 12).

Crook said: ‘(Sunderland manager) Lee Johnson keen to take Jonson Clarke-Harris to Sunderland from Peterborough. Transfer fee could be an issue though. Don’t have a figure, but told it could be more than £6m.’

If Posh were offered £6 million for Clarke-Harris it’s unlikely to be turned down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Earlier this week Posh director of football Barry Fry dismissed national newspaper reports that the club were keen to offload Clarke-Harris in January.

Clarke-Harris scored 33 goals in all competitions last season and won the League One Golden Boot.

It’s understandably been more of a struggle in the Championship this season. Clarke-Harris has just four goals to his name, two of them penalties.

Fry has not yet replied to a PT request for comment.

Jonson Clarke-HarrisSunderlandLeague OneCallum Morton