Jack Marriott could be set to leave Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

The forward expressed his desire to leave prior to Ferguson’s arrival and was left out of Grant McCann's final three squads, however, a potential move was put on hold when Ferguson came in and wanted to evaluate the Posh squad.

Marriott was left out of the squad for the 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday though and Ferguson confirmed that he was in talks with a League One club.

“There’s been a bid from another League One club. Jack spoke to them and Jack wants to go.

“It’s down to the club whether they accept the bid. It’s a situation I've walked into, he wanted to leave before I got here.

“I can't guarantee him a game every week and the situation is different with Jack than others as he’s not played much football for quite a while now.

“The club has a valuation and if that’s met then he will go.”

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported that Marriott is the subject of interest from Fleetwood and the potential deal could be worth £250,000.

Scott Brown’s side earned themselves an FA Cup replay after a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday but sit 17th in the League One table, just four points ahead of safety.

Earlier this week, Ferguson said that he fully expected Marriott to be with the club for the rest of the season but Chairman Darragh MacAnthony did confirm that the club would look to replace the 28-year-old if he left the club.

Marriott has started just nine of 26 League One games this season, scoring four times, although he has not scored since the defeat at Portsmouth on September 3.

