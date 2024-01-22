Peterborough United striker is fit and raring to go, but will he start the EFL Trophy tie with Crawley Town?
But he might be replaced by ‘magnificent’ Malik Mothersille as manager Darren Ferguson tinkers with his selection for a home game against League Two opposition.
Jones limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 League One win over Shrewsbury Town, but he trained on Monday.
"Ricky is fine as I thought he would be,” Ferguson said. “He picks up knocks because of the way he plays, but this was just a kick on his Achilles so nothing serious at all.
"I will be making changes for the Crawley game, but not a massive amount. I’ve always said when you get to this stage of the competition the excitement and interest increases considerably. We have two home games now and if we win them we are a win away from playing at Wembley o we have plenty of motivation.
"We’ve been good in the competition so far. We qualified from the group in two matches and beat Arsenal comfortably in the last round, but now it’s just about winning and getting through.
“There are players who need a game to keep them up speed and that will be part of my selection rather than giving anyone a rest.
"Malik Mothersille has been magnificent in training lately. He’s really settled into the way we do things here and he’s looking sharp. He’s very quick and he can play anywhere along the front three as he’s also very good technically. He is going to come in very useful for the rest of the season, especially if I need to give Ricky a breather.
"Those who do come into the side just need to play their normal game. They have nothing to prove, although they will probably have an edge to their game having not been involved so much. We might need to motivate ourselves as the crowd is not likely to be big.
"We have prepared for the game as normal. Crawley will get our full respect. They are a good team who can be very tough to play against. They are very expansive in a 3-4-3 formation normally so we will have to be very good out of possession.”