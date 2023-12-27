Ricky-Jade Jones believes that he is in a good place right now as Peterborough United head into two crucial festive fixtures.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United closes down a Reading clearance. Photo: Joe Dent.

Jones has locked down the starting striker position in recent weeks and has three goals in his last five league games and five for the season in League One, already a career best.

His opportunities were limited in the 2-2 draw with Reading on Boxing Day but Jones has received backing from boss Darren Ferguson in recent weeks after a number of missed chances that could have seen his goal tally be significantly higher.

Posh will be looking for Jones to start converting his chances as their promotion push continues and especially in the crucial upcoming matches against Barnsley (December 29, 7:45pm) and Derby (January 1, 3pm) over the festive period.

Jones said: “It was a game where they played as they expected. The pitch wasn’t great and it was one of them where you feel like you should win but if you don’t, then don’t lose.

“We knew the threats they had and we’ve let in two sloppy goals. We got ourselves back ahead at we let in another goal and you feel hard done by.

“There’s always positives and negatives to take but I’m in a good place and I’ll keep learning from the team. I’m not going to score every game but there’s things I can do off the ball and I think I’m doing alright.

“It’s about me putting in performances as a number nine but obviously I’m expected to get the goals and we’ve got other number nines in the team that can come in and do that so it’s about staying in the team and keep doing my best.

“Since the gaffer has come back, everyone has been buzzing, you can see that in the way we’ve been playing and dominating teams, hopefully we can continue that into next year.