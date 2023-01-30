Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates his last League One goal for the club at Portmouth on September 3. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The move was completed on Monday for an undisclosed fee, although reports of a £250k deal have circulated in the past 24 hours.

Marriott (28) has become frustrated with his lack of game time at Posh this season. He has started just nine of 26 League One games this season despite being free of injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marriott was expected to leave earlier in the January transfer window, but a change of manager to Darren Ferguson delayed the switch. Ferguson had wanted to keep the former League One Golden Boot winner, but he would make no guarantees about selection.

Marriott scored 33 goals in his first Posh season under previous boss Grant McCann in 2017-18. He had been signed for £400k from Luton Town that summer, but was sold to Derby County at the end of his sole season at London Road for £4 million.

He enjoyed a fine first season at the Rams under Frank Lampard’s managament, but injuries and a subsequent loss of form led to a unsuccessful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

He returned to Posh on a free transfer before the start of the 2021-22 season, but only showed flashes of his best form. He scored 16 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions. Half of those appearances were as a substitute.

Marriott has scored seven goals this season, but none in League One since the early moments of a 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth on September 3. His last goals for the club were two in a 3-2 FA Cup replay win at Salford City in November.