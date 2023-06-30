Tshimanga completed the paperwork on his permanent signature on Friday but he has been a Posh player since January when he was brought in from Chesterfield on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

He didn’t see much action though as Jonson Clarke-Harris secured a second League One Golden Boot in three years with 26 goals, amassing 29 goals in total across the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tshimanga appeared in just nine games, all of which came off the bench and he did not find the net in those limited opportunities.

Kabongo Tshimanga is yet to make an impact in his Posh career. Photo: David Lowndes.

The most he played was a 35-minute runout in the 3-0 home defeat to Cheltenham in March.

Tshimanga has said though that he has been learning, even while not on the impact and is now ready to make an impact.

He said: “The last six months for me have been really good, I’m back in the league now. It was a learning curve for me- I didn’t get much game time as I would have liked- but I learned a lot and I’ve come back refreshed and ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now the deal is permanent, I feel like a new signing myself.

“I didn’t get much time on the pitch as I would have liked but you can still learn from the sidelines. Jonno had a great season, I can learn from him- looking at the positions he gets into score goals and how the manager like to play. I’ve learned that for six months and now I’m ready to step in and do the same thing.

“It’s all about taking my chance now, the tempo and the quality of players you’re playing against is a lot better when you step up but you have to adapt. I’ve had the time here to be ready and the coaching team here will give you a chance when you are.