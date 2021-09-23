Peterborough United striker banned for FOUR matches over historic tweets

Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent.

He has also been fined £5300 and is required to complete a face-to-face education programme.

A statement from the FA said: “Peterborough United FC’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been suspended for four matches, fined £5,300 and is required to complete a face-to-face education programme after admitting six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

“The comments were insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. The comments also constitute an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban takes place with immediate effect and he will now miss the Coventry match, just over 24 hours away. He will also be suspended for the home clashes with Bristol City and Bournemouth and the away meeting with Middlesbrough before returning for the away match at Hull on October 20.

The tweets are believed to have been unearthed shortly after Posh won promotion in May but were sent between October 2012 and March 2013 when Clarke-Harris was 18-years-old and in his first spell at Posh.