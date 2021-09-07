Peterborough United striker awaits decision on FA charge amid fears of a ban from the trip to Sheffield United

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against West Brom. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris is awaiting a decision on an FA charge of alleged historic abusive comments on social media.

The 27 year-old didn’t request a personal hearing, but instead sent in a written explanation.

Clarke-Harris was charged in August, although the original deadline for his response was extended into September. If found guilty he couldreceive a lengthy ban. Watford forward Andre Gray was banned for four games after being found guilty of a similar offence in 2016.

Clarke-Harris, who had some fluid removed from his knee last week, is now in limbo with manager Darren Ferguson frustrated as his preparation for a tough trip to Bramall Lane is disrupted.

“We need to know as soon as possible,” Ferguson stated. “But we don’t know whether we will hear today. It could even be Friday wich is far from ideal obviously, but we just don’t know.

“Jonson will be fit enough to play on Saturday, but whether or not he is allowed to is another matter.”

Posh have struggled with fitness issues among their talented forwards all season. Summer signing Jack Marriott would be a certain starter in the absence of Clarke-Harris, but, although looking sharper, he is not 100 per cent fit.

Siriki Dembele is improving according to Ferguson and he and Sammie Szmodics will definitely be involved at Bramall Lane.