Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at Accrington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It finished 2-1 to Posh at Accrington Stanley, but there were a few nervous moments after Darren Ferguson’s side followed a dominant first-half display with a poor performance after the break.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark scored for Posh before the break with Sean McConville replying for the home side three minutes from time following a right wing cross.

Accrington almost equalised from a similar move within 60 seconds before Posh saw the game out. Struggling Stanley will also point to the lack of an offside flag when Mason-Clark scored what proved to be the winning goal.

Bolton’s draw at Burton lifted Posh up to fifth place although the Trotters have a game in hand, at home to Accrington.

Based on the first-half action at the Wham Stadium it’s a game Bolton should fancy winning easily.

Posh made one change to the starting line that flopped so badly at Cambridge on Saturday. Midfielder Hector Kyprianou replaced Harrison Burrows which freed Jack Taylor to roam further forward.

Former Posh man Ethan Hamilton started for Accrington in a match that again had huge implications for the immediate future of both teams. Posh started the evening in the final play-off spot, just one point clear of Derby County, while the hosts were next-to-bottom, albeit just two points from safety.

A cold strongish wind blew down the pitch at a stadium that offered little resistance to the elements.

Posh were asked to play against the wind in the first-half, but that suited their preference for keeping the ball on the deck.

They passed the ball with accuracy and a great tempo and once they started turning and running at a suspect defence they looked a big threat.

Poku shot wide from 20 yards after a fine fifth-minute move and the former Colchester forward should have headed Posh in front four minutes later.

Taylor’s pass freed Mason-Clark, who was left clear on goal as full-back MItch Clark slipped. His shot was saved by home keeper Lukas Jensen, but he palmed the ball straight up into the air where Poku waited. He should have scored, but Mo Sangare arrived to block.

Posh suffered a blow on 17 minutes when a strong tackle from Hamilton forced right-back Nathan Thompson out of the game. Josh Knight replaced him and for five minutes or so Posh wobbled.

No-one more so that goalkeeper Will Norris who inexplicably chipped straight to Aaron Pressley. Pressley promptly curled a shot towards the top corner, but Norris redeemed himself with a one-handed save.

But Posh pounced on 23 minutes when three straight passes from back to front involving Norris, Kyprianou and Taylor set Clarke-Harris sprinting towards goal and he finished well with a low precise drive.

Poku was soon shooting just over the bar after a Clarke-Harris lay-off, but two minutes before the break Poku’s burst forward and neat pass set up Mason-Clark for goal number two. Mason-Clark blasted home, but after looking a yard offside.

Posh started the second period reasonably well, but a few errant passes and poor decisions kept Accrington in the game. They played with great energy and passion and Posh struggled to get out of their own half in the final 30 minutes.

Big centre-back Michael Nottingham headed wide twice, McConville also went close with a header and Norris pulled off a fine save from a deflected strike at goal five minutes from time.

Ferguson had tried to shore up the left hand side by sending on Dan Butler for Poku, but if anything Posh became more vulnerable and Rosaire Longelo started causing many problems on the right wing.

It was Longelo’s cross which McConville converted and it was Longelo’s cross that substitute Jack Nolan fired straight at Norris 60 seconds later.

Posh survived and just about deserved it, but they won’t win, and possibly won’t stay in the top six, if they repeat this second-half against all-conquering Ipswich Town at London Road on Saturday.

Posh: Will Norris, Nathanael Ogbeta, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson (sub Josh Knight, 17 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku (sub Dan Butler, 70 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Ben Thompson, Harrison Burrows, Joel Randall, Kabongo Tshimanga

Accrington Stanley: Lukas Jensen, Mitch Clark, Ethan Hamilton, Greg Leigh, Sean McConville, Michael Nottingham, Rosaire Longelo, Mo Sangare, Harvey Rodgers, Aaron Pressley (sub Jack Nolan, 62 mins), Seb Quirk (sub Matt Lowe, 62 mins).

Subs: Toby Savin, Shaun Whalley, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Dan Martin, Doug Tharme.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (23 mins), Mason-Clark (43 mins).

Accrington – McConville (87 mins),

Cautions: Posh – Norburn (foul), Edwards (foul), Butler (foul).

Accrington – Rodgers (foul)

Referee: Tom Reeves 7.

