Manager Darren Ferguson has described the current form of Peterborough United forward Kwame Poku as ‘unplayable’.

The club have not given up on trying to tie down their star man to a new contract, but have admitted that it will be a tall order to keep hold of League One’s in-form star beyond the end of this season.

Poku is currently in the final year of his Posh deal, but will still be under 24 when it expires in June so he would not be able to leave Posh without financial compensation.

Poku continued his sparkling form on Saturday with a hat-trick in Posh’s 6-1 demolition of local rivals Cambridge United. That kept the 23-year-old top of the League One scoring charts with 10 goals and five assists in 15 matches. No player in the top four tiers has had a hand in more goals this season than Poku. This form has seen Poku named the League One Player of the Month for both September and October.

Kwame Poku celebrates the sixth with Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo: Joe Dent.

Given the upcoming international break and the FA Cup first and second rounds, teams in the league are likely to only play a maximum of three matches in November, meaning Poku has made a strong start towards becoming the first player ever to win the award in three successive months.

Ferguson was full of praise for the forward. He said: “Kwame is just unplayable at the moment. I would hate to play against him. He needs to give someone else a chance of winning player of the month. They’ll have to rename it the Kwame Poku Trophy!

“The boy is unplayable at the moment, he’s just so good. He deserves all the plaudits and all the credit. That's why we had to keep him in the summer. There were offers for him and there will be more offers for him. We’re trying to keep him and have offered him a new contract. Me and the chairman are trying our best, but it will be very tough and you can see why.

“If you watch him, the stats don’t lie. I’m just enjoying working with the boy. He will admit though that it wasn’t just about him yesterday as it was a very good team performance.”