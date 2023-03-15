News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United still have tickets available for Lincoln City and tickets for Good Friday trip to Shrewsbury also on sale

​Peterborough United still have over 400 tickets left for Saturday’s League One game at Lincoln City.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:39 GMT- 1 min read
Nathan Thompson of Posh in action against Lincoln City earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Nathan Thompson of Posh in action against Lincoln City earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Nathan Thompson of Posh in action against Lincoln City earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were given an allocation of 1,900 tickets for the game. It’s an all-ticket match for Posh fans.

Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com or at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh are also selling tickets for the Good Friday (April 7, 3pm kick off) trip to possible League One play-off rivals Shrewsbury Town. ​Posh fans will be accommodated in the DM Recruitment Stand behind the goal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium.PRICES: Adults: £22; Seniors 65+: £16; Under 24s: £16; Disabled: £16Students: £16; Under 19s: £9; Under 12s: FREE.

It’s a second trip to Shrewsbury this season for Posh who lost a second round FA Cup tie there 3-1 in November.

