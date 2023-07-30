News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have declined to comment on speculation they will have to pay 50% of any transfer fee for gifted centre-back Ronnie Edwards to his former club Barnet.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards (left) in action for Posh against Birmingham City on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comRonnie Edwards (left) in action for Posh against Birmingham City on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ronnie Edwards (left) in action for Posh against Birmingham City on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The claim was made in an article in The Athletic regarding the alleged financial difficulties currently enveloping the club. Some of the claims in the article have been disputed by Posh.

Athletic article

Posh now have a policy of not discussing clauses in contracts, but it is understood the National League club are entitled to a decent percentage of a fee expected to be in the millions when the 20 year-old England age group international finally leaves London Road, although sell-ons are routinely subject to negotiation during the length of a contract.

A high sell-on was an inducement for Barnet to let their then 17 year-old join Posh for nothing in August, 2020, at a time when football clubs were struggling financially because of the effects of Covid.

Posh beat off interest in Edwards from Brentford who were believed to be on the verge of making Barnet a sizeable offer.

Posh couldn’t offer a fee for a teenager who was no more than a hot prospect at the time and they will still expect to make a handsome profit on a player expected to move to the Premier League before the August transfer window closes.

