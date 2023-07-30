Ronnie Edwards (left) in action for Posh against Birmingham City on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The claim was made in an article in The Athletic regarding the alleged financial difficulties currently enveloping the club. Some of the claims in the article have been disputed by Posh.

Posh now have a policy of not discussing clauses in contracts, but it is understood the National League club are entitled to a decent percentage of a fee expected to be in the millions when the 20 year-old England age group international finally leaves London Road, although sell-ons are routinely subject to negotiation during the length of a contract.

A high sell-on was an inducement for Barnet to let their then 17 year-old join Posh for nothing in August, 2020, at a time when football clubs were struggling financially because of the effects of Covid.

Posh beat off interest in Edwards from Brentford who were believed to be on the verge of making Barnet a sizeable offer.