Sacked Charlton manager Michael Appleton. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

The Rams needed to win at the struggling Royals to leapfrog Posh, but a goal early in the second-half from Paul Mukairu won the game for the home side.

Reading, who remain four points from safety, had earlier in the day been given a suspended three-point deduction following the abandonment of their previous home game against Port Vale as fans carried out a demonstration against an unpopular owner.

Bolton have now overtaken Derby and moved into third after a 1-0 home win over Cheltenham. They are a point behind Posh with a game in hand. Posh now have a game in hand on Derby.

Barnsley are fifth and within three points of Posh after a 1-0 success at sixth-placed Oxford.

Northampton Town’s impressive season continued with a 3-2 win at Charlton Athletic courtesy of a 97th minute goal from Louis Appere.

That was a 10th game without a win for Charlton who dismissed manager Michael Appleton after the game.