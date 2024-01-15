Peterborough United stay second in League One despite a last-gasp win for promotion rivals.
The Rams needed to beat out-of-form Burton Albion by two goals at Pride Park to overtake Posh, but they needed an injury time goal to sneak a 3-2 win in a game of very little quality.
Derby were 2-0 up early in the second-half before Burton came roaring back to equalise. Posh are above Derby on goals scored (52-50) and there is now just two points separating the top four.
Portsmouth lead Posh and Derby by one point, but have played a game more than both. Bolton Wanderers are well placed in fourth though, just two points off top spot with three games in hand on Pompey and two in hand on Posh and the Rams.
Sixth-placed Barnsley will move to within three points of Posh if they beat struggling Carlisle at Oakwell on Tuesday evening.
Barnsley currently have a game in hand on Posh.