Peterborough United stay in striking distance of relegation rivals and Reading appoint a new manager

There was another small boost for Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

Plymouth Argyle stayed in the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss at Mansfield Town. The Pilgrims are just two places and three points ahead of rock-bottom Posh who have played one fewer game. Another struggling side, Port Vale, had lost on Monday night and they are also three points above Posh and have played a game more.

Bradford City missed the chance to leapfrog Stockport County at the top of the table. ‘The Bantams,’ who have moved up to second, drew a dour game 0-0 at home to fifth-placed Lincoln City.

There are no more League One games now until Tuesday, November 4 when in-form Rotherham United host fifth-from-bottom Burton Albion.

It’s FA Cup first round action this weekend and Posh’s first round opponents Cardiff City warmed up for the tie by winning a Welsh derby 2-1 at Wrexham to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Leyton Orient have clinched top spot in the Vertu Trophy group which also included Posh on Tuesday night. Orient beat Aston Villa Under 21s 1-0 to book a home tie in the knockout stages. Posh will finish second if they win at Crawley in their final group game on Tuesday November 11. A draw and a penalty shootout win would also guarantee Posh an away tie in the first knockout round.

Elsewhere Reading, as expected, have appointed Leam Richardson as their new manager. Richardson won the League One title with Wigan Athletic in the 2021-22. He has been out of work since leaving Rotherham United in April 2024.

Reading sacked Noel Hunt on Saturday. The Royals are 19th in League One just two points above the relegation zone.