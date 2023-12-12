Peterborough United held on to fourth place in League One after Oxford United failed to win at lowly Reading on Tuesday night.

Oxford manager Des Buckingham (left). Photo by Joe Dent.

Three points would have lifted Oxford from sixth to third, but a point from a 1-1 draw was only enough to move the ‘U’s’ up one place to fifth, still a point behind Posh who beat them 3-0 on Saturday.

Oxford took the lead on 39 minutes through Ciaran Brown, but former Cambridge United striker Sam Smith equalised for Reading four minutes later.