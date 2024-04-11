Peterborough United stars to appear at pizza takeaway restaurant

Fans can also win two tickets to Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers on the final day of the season.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Apr 2024, 04:59 BST
Peterborough United fans can meet Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards at Fireaway on Broadway.

Posh fans will be able to meet starts Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards when they visit Fireaway Pizza on Thursday (April 11),

The pair will appear at the restaurant on 35 Broadway between 1pm and 2pm and be available for signings and photos.

Burrows and Edwards will be meeting fans fresh from their heroics at Wembley on Sunday that saw them lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Burrows was the hero, scoring both goals in Posh’s triumph over Wycombe.

As well as the players appearing, all signature pizzas will be reduced in price to £6.95 and all customers purchasing a pizza will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the final game of the season at home to Bolton.

