Peterborough United fans can meet Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards at Fireaway on Broadway.

Posh fans will be able to meet starts Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards when they visit Fireaway Pizza on Thursday (April 11),

The pair will appear at the restaurant on 35 Broadway between 1pm and 2pm and be available for signings and photos.

Burrows and Edwards will be meeting fans fresh from their heroics at Wembley on Sunday that saw them lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Burrows was the hero, scoring both goals in Posh’s triumph over Wycombe.