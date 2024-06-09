Hector Kyprianou on his Cyprus debut. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images).

Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou won his seventh international cap for Cyprus on Saturday.

The 23 year-old started a friendly in Moldova and helped his side into a 2-1 lead before he was one of several players taken off after an hour of the game in Chișinău.

And the mass substitutions didn’t work as Moldove hit back to win the game 3-2.

Kyprinaou and Cyprus have another friendly international in San Marino on Tuesday (June 11, 5pm kick off).

Cyprus begin their Nations League campaign in September with games against Lithuania and Kosovo with Romania the other team in their group.