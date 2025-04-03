Peterborough United star will head to the Championship rather than to Scotland

Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Crawley on Tuesday night. Photo Grant Mansfield

​Barry Fry believes Peterborough United star Kwame Poku will sign for a top end Championship club in the summer.

​The Posh director of football has confirmed representatives of Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have both been regular attendees at the Weston Homes Stadium this season, but he doesn’t believe football North of the border will satisfy Poku’s ambitions.

Rangers are expected to have a transfer war chest available for a new manager in the summer after a takeover by the ’the 49ers’ group, which also owns Leeds United,

Fry said: “A Championship club tried to force a deal through for Kwame in January, but he was injured at the time and they didn’t offer anything like what we wanted.

"They were just trying to get ahead of the game as they knew there would be many more clubs after him in the summer. He is the best player in League One after all.

"Celtic and Rangers have been at most of our games this season, but I don’t believe Kwame will go to Scotland. He will more likely sign for a top end Championship club.”

Posh are entitled to receive a compensation fee for Poku as he is not 24 until August. He has been at Posh since transferring from Colchester United in July, 2021.

Rangers would not be a popular destination for Poku as far as Posh are concerned.

Rangers have a history of bringing in players on minimal compensation fees due to cross-border compensation rules.

Burnley, Ipswich Town, Sheffield United, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Southampton are among the English clubs to have been linked with Poku in the last 12 months.